CM: Sarawak will not be dragged into ‘petty issues’ concerning teaching of khat

KUCHING: Sarawak will not entertain “petty issues” such as the teaching and learning of Jawi calligraphy in schools, but will instead focus on tackling the ever increasing cost of living, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said today.

“I do not want to be dragged into this (teaching and learning Jawi) petty issue. To me it is very petty. Why should we be dragged into this petty issue? We must tackle the rising cost of living,” he said when chairing a press conference to announce the takeover of Sarawak Forestry Corporation Sdn Bhd (SFCSB) by Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC), a subsidiary of Sarawak Forest Department (SFD), at his office in Wisma Bapa Malaysia, Petra Jaya here.

“That (the cost of living) should be our prime concern. And how to help people. We must try as much as possible to make our economy strong. That is our top priority,”

Whether it is to learn Jawi or calligraphy, it would be up to parents on what is best for their children, he said.

When pressed further, Abang Johari said: “Be it Jawi or calligraphy, we have our own (education) policy. We do not want petty things to come into Sarawak. We are more concerned about our income level. We want the timber industry especially, to grow and create more job and strengthen our economy.”

Abang Johari said Sarawakians should not read too much into what is happening in the Peninsular Malaysia.

“Apa dipolah orang disinun, apa gago (We should not be bothered about what is happening in Peninsular Malaysia),” he said.

The Sabah State Cabinet has decided that Jawi will be made an optional subject in school and that it should not be part of the Bahasa Melayu subject syllabus.

The Jawi lessons should be provided only if students decide to learn them, Sabah Rural and Regional Development Minister Ewon Bendick told the press after attending a Christmas Open House on Dec 28, 2019 at Kota Kinabalu.

When asked on the whether Sarawak awas ready to take up the offer by Petronas to buy a stake of its shareholding, Abang Johari clarified that even in his previous statement he never mentioned that the state was ready to take it up but only to study it.

“They (Petronas) were only talking. We will study it (the offer) first. The details, particularly on price (or quantum) was not even mentioned,” said Abang Johari who is also Finance and Economic Planning Minister.

