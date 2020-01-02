GOF seizes illicit cigarettes worth over RM3.7 mln

KUCHING: The General Operations Force (GOF) kicked-off the new year to a fruitful start as more than RM3.7 million worth of illicit cigarettes of different brands were seized in three separate raids.

Two raids were conducted in Tabuan Jaya and Kota Padawan, here yesterday, while the third raid was conducted in Sarikei today.

“The first raid was carried out at a two-storey terraced house in Tabuan Jaya around 11am. Police found 9,800 cartons of cigarettes worth RM2.35 million inside the house,” said Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Ramli Din during a press conference at the GOF headquarters in Batu Kawa today.

He also said a 45-year-old male suspect was arrested and is currently under remand to assist in investigation under Section 135 of the Customs Act 1967.

At 2.15pm on the same day, police conducted a raid at a premise near the Mile 10 bazaar in Kota Padawan which saw the seizure of 1,123 cartons of illicit cigarettes worth RM303,000.

Today, GOF personnel raided a house at Jalan Getah, Sarikei which saw a total of 4,220 cartons of illicit cigarettes worth RM1.9 million being seized.

“No arrest was made in the last two raids as no individuals showed up in both premises,” said Ramli.

He also congratulated the GOF for their success and to the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission for joining in the operation.

Also seized in the Tabuan Jaya and Kota Padawan raids were a bonded truck and a van which were used to transport the illicit cigarettes.

Meanwhile, police believed that these illicit cigarettes were brought into Sarawak through land and sea.

Ramli also revealed that prior to the raids, GOF have been monitoring the activities of these smugglers between one to four weeks.

“We also believe that they (smugglers) were operating within the last six to 12 months,” he added.