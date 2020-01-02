Khat: Dong Zong, Jiao Zong hand over memo to ministry

PUTRAJAYA: Chinese educationist groups Dong Zong and Jiao Zong (Dong Jiao Zong) today submitted a memorandum to the Education Ministry on the the implementation of the Jawi calligraphy (khat) module in vernacular schools.

Among others, the two-page memorandum called for an urgent meeting with the Education Minister to discuss the matter.

The memorandum was received by the Education Ministry’s deputy director-general (policies and development) Dr Habibah Abdul Rahim.

Speaking to reporters after submitting the memorandum at the Education Ministry here today, United Chinese School Teachers Association of Malaysia (Jiao Zong) secretary-general Tan Cheng Suan said the 40-minute meeting with Habibah was cordial.

He said the organisations used the opportunity to explain that they had never been opposed to khat being taught in vernacular schools, but are merely voicing their dissatisfaction on the lack of information on the matter, and the method of implementation, adding that khat should be made optional rather than compulsory.

Also present were United Chinese School Committees Association (Dong Zong) chairman ​​​​​Tan Tai Kim.

Last August, the Education Ministry confirmed that it will go on with plans to introduce khat in the Bahasa Melayu subject for Year Four students beginning this year, despite facing protests by those opposed to it being taught in vernacular schools. – Bernama