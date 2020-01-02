Let’s create social media platform premised on facts, verified info – Gobind

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo has called on the people to create a social media platform that is premised on facts and verified information in 2020.

In his New Year’s message posted on his Facebook and Twitter pages today, the minister said this is vital in order to build a fully-developed and successful nation in line with the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030.

Gobind also expressed hope that the people would work together to maintain unity and harmony in Malaysia.

“Happy New Year 2020! Let’s make sure that this year we can create a social media platform that is premised on facts and verified information so that we can build a fully-developed and successful nation in line with the Shared Prosperity Vision and maintain unity and harmony in Malaysia!” he posted. – Bernama