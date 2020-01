KUCHING: Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik will hold a press conference later this afternoon after several reports quoted sources saying that the minister would be announcing his resignation.

Maszlee is expected to hold the press conference at his office later today at 4.30pm.

The Simpang Rengam MP has come under fire several times in the past after making some controversial moves, the latest of which is the introduction of Jawi calligraphy in vernacular schools.

MORE TO FOLLOW