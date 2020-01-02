Parents ring in Year 2020 with arrival of newborns

KUCHING: It was a joyous new year for first-time parents Na Chiew Hong and Lee Pin Hung as they welcomed their first child on New Year’s Day.

Na, 27, delivered their 3.2kg baby girl at 8.25am at Borneo Medical Centre (BMC) yesterday.

She expressed her excitement about having delivered a Year 2020 baby and also about the prospects of motherhood.

“I’m very tired but very excited,” she told The Borneo Post.

They have yet to decide on a name for the baby, who was delivered by consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Philip Kho.

Dr Kho also presented a souvenir to the couple.

Meanwhile, the stork also made its delivery of New Year babies in Kuching at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH). There were four pre-dawn babies.

31-year-old Ching Ing Siaw’s baby boy was brought into the world at 1.14am – the first at SGH.

Nurul Fatin Nabila, 26, and Mardiana Mahadan, 24, also each gave birth to a baby boy at 2.06am and 4.45am, respectively.

The only pre-dawn baby girl was born to Diana Athira Madian at 2.11am.

Outside Kuching, Lundu Hospital recorded two pre-dawn births with a baby boy born at 2.13am and a baby girl born at 5am.

KPJ Kuching Specialist Hospital, when contacted, informed that they had one scheduled delivery for New Year’s Day but the timing could not be confirmed at press time.

Other private hospitals, namely Normah Medical Centre and Timberland Medical Centre, did not have any deliveries scheduled.