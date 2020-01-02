Second Sabah Chief Minister Tan Sri Peter Lo Su Yin passes away

KOTA KINABALU: The second Chief Minister of Sabah, Tan Sri Peter Lo Su Yin, passed away at KPJ Sabah Specialist Hospital here last night.

The 96-year-old Lo was the first Chinese appointed as the chief minister of Sabah.

Besides being the first local lawyer, he also played a significant role in the events leading to the formation of Malaysia in 1963.

He stepped down when the first State election was called in 1967.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal will be paying his last respects to Lo at Fook Lu Siew shortly

The public may pay their last respects to Lo at Fook Lu Siew.

— MORE TO COME —