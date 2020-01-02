Section of Jalan Kampung Kakas in Kiding partially closed due to landslide

KUCHING: A section of Jalan Kampung Kakas in Kiding, Padawan is partially closed due to a landslide that occurred at around 2.30pm yesterday.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) secretariat Major Ismail Mahedin said signboards and barricades have been installed at the location of the one-lane road at around 6pm yesterday.

He also revealed that the Public Works Department have instructed Cahya Mata Sarawak (CMS) to carry out the road works which will begin as soon as possible.

Ismail also said that the area had experienced continuous rain since Dec 31, last year.