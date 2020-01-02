SK Sungai Anak, Selangau starts off new school term as flooding threatens classes

SIBU: SK Sungai Anak in Selangau has only 68 per cent pupil attendance as the new school term starts at 8am today.

According to the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee, this was due to the access road to the school being inundated under 0.65m of water.

The school has 71 pupils, 10 teachers and seven non teaching staff.

“Teaching and learning is running smoothly. The situation in the school is under control although the water level is still rising as at 8am.

“Two boats have been placed on standby in preparation for floods,” it stated, adding that it was still drizzling.

The school compound is also inundated.

“Parents are still in the school, monitoring the situation and ready to assist the school in event of any emergency.”