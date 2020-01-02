Song Swee Guan gives Padungan cat statue Lunar New Year makeover

KUCHING: Kuching City South Council’s first mayor Datuk Song Swee Guan was this morning given the honour to dress up the famous white cat statue facing the roundabout at Jalan Padungan for the coming Chinese New Year celebration.

He shared the honour with the current mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng and Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Hui Kian.

It was Song who erected the statue to commemorate the elevation of Kuching to city status on August 1, 1988. He had served as mayor until January 31, 2006.

Song, who was also Bandar Kuching MP, had declined to be interviewed by reporters when met after the event.

Wee told reporters that the seed of Song’s vision for Kuching South City has finally sprouted, and the people are now enjoying the fruits of his labour.

“It is imperative that we remember the contributions of our predecessors and honour them, one like Datuk Song who erected this significant statue.

“This prominent cat statue which eventually grew into becoming a tourist attraction was built by none other than Datuk Song. This is the man that had put the statue here in 1988, from his idea, and it has become a tourism product,” said Wee.

Wee regarded the dressing-up of the white cat statue in Chinese traditional costume as significant and meaningful in representing the city’s multicultural population.

The statue is usually dressed up during major festivals such as Lunar New Year, Gawai Dayak, Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Christmas.

Wee said MBKS was also in the midst of applying for funds from Dr Sim’s ministry to beautify the site of the statue, and open more parking lots nearby for the convenience of tourists and visitors.

He said the council was also looking at improving the clock tower with statues of cats on the opposite end of Jalan Padungan in time for Remembrance Day this November.