Star announces first six candidates to contest in coming state polls

KUCHING: Sarawak State Reform Party (Star) has announced the first six of its candidates who will be contesting in the coming state election.

Its president Lina Soo, when making the announcement, said the six are party chairman Buln Ribos who will be contesting in Serembu, deputy president Hugh Lawrence Zehnder (Engkilili), secretary general Simon Tiong lng Tung (Pelawan), treasurer Chieng Lea Phing (Tanjong Batu) and Fong Pau Teck (Pujut).

Soo herself will be contesting Padungan.

She also revealed that Star has already identified at least 22 seats that the party will be contesting.

“Though the list is not final, Star will not go for 82 seats as our achievable objective is to prevent any coalition – GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) or PH (Pakatan Harapan) from forming the state government.

“Both Pakatan and GPS have proven that they have failed miserably to meet the needs and aspirations of the people of Sarawak after 57 years,” she told a press conference here today.

Soo believed that when PH or GPS is unable to win 42 seats to form the Sarawak government, the seats won by Star will give the party the bargaining power and mandate to negotiate for a referendum.

She cautioned if PH or GPS can win more than 42 seats to form the Sarawak government, this will give them a blank cheque to write, and the people’s wishes and aspiration will be ignored.

She insisted Star wants to be the balancing force which can propel Sarawak into a new political landscape where the people will not be thrown to the mercy of any political party.

The people of Sarawak, she said, must wake up and know that the power lies within themselves.

“The voters are the kingmakers and the political parties are their servants. By bringing the alternative balancing force into the equation, this is the only way to safeguard Sarawak’s political future and territorial integrity,” she said.

She said being represented in the State Legislative Assembly, Star will act as the balancing force and equaliser where people power is shown respect and dignity.

She cautioned the people that today Sarawak is on the edge of the political disaster and Sarawakians must vote intelligently to save their beloved homeland Sarawak from political disaster.

“Our message to Sarawakians is always to have Sarawak in the heart and to face the new year with wisdom, courage and unity.

“Star’s agenda is to go for an independence referendum in two years’ time and we need people power to bring this agenda to DUN through Star, to make the referendum happen,” she said.

Lina also unveiled Star’s three aspirations, for 2020.

They are right to self-determination to be triggered with an independence referendum by Christmas 2021; sea, assets and resources recovery, which include the state’s territorial waters, oil and gas; and land reforms which will touch at the core of every community

She believed the three aspirations are doable because it is Smart strategy, saying Smart is an acronym which stands for Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Realistic and Timely.

The three aspirations, she said, were well defined and set within achievable goals with a timeline, including a starting date and a target date.

“The three aspirations is Star’s blueprint for Sarawak’s self determination right and prosperity.

“Sarawakians must start loving ourselves and not continue to remain in a situation where we are subjected to domination, exploitation and subjugation,” she said.