34 childcare centres to be set up at workplaces by year-end

KUCHING: A total of 34 childcare centres will be set up at both federal and state agencies offices by the end of the year, said Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

“The government emphasises on the setting up of childcare centres at workplaces as there are many parents who are both working, and having this centre at the workplace would allow them to visit their children during lunch hours or in times of need,” said Fatimah.

Fatimah shared that based on 2019 statistics, there are about 2,910 kindergartens (Tadika) in the state with a pupil population of about 81,000 children aged between five and six years, while there are 170 nurseries (Taska) with about 2,500 children aged below five years.

Out of the 34 childcare centres in Sarawak that will be established soon, four of them will set up via federal funding of over RM500,000 at Sarawak Social Welfare Department office, Universiti Tecknologi Mara (UiTM), the prison and Sibu hospital.

Fatimah further informed that six childcare centres are in the midst of applying for funds under the RM1 million allocation by the state government to be set up in state agency offices, including in Sarawak Public Works Department Samarahan office, Land and Survey headquarters and Bangunan Baitul Makmur (Masja).

Sarawak currently has 10 childcare centres set up at the workplace and 14 more are still in the registration stage – bringing the total number of childcare centres at workplaces in Sarawak to 34 by year end.

Fatimah also said her ministry would look into the proposal of providing after-school service for working parents at preschool centres – Tadika and Taska – especially in urban areas upon requests and demands from parents.

According to Fatimah, a survey conducted by Sarawak Education Department has revealed that 99 per cent of students in Primary One in 2019 had completed some form of pre-school education, be it in Tadika and Taska.

“Research has proven that quality education has a long-lasting impact, especially on low-income families, in regard to their children’s academic performance in the later stage of their schooling years,” said Fatimah during her visit to Sedidik Perdana centre at UTC Kuching, Jalan Bukit Mata here yesterday.

Fatimah felt that centres like Tadika and Taska play crucial roles in the support system for working parents, who can be assured of the safety of their children while receiving quality education at these registered pre-school institutions, at the same time having fun while learning.

Also, she said, all teachers in Sedidik Tadika and Taska centres – set up under her ministry – will possess the right qualification, with each having a diploma in early childhood development as the minimum prerequisite to be accepted by the centres come 2021.

There are 77 Sedidik Tadika and 23 Sedidik Taska in the state, with a student population of 1,863 and 419 respectively.

To the Tadika and Taska that had received a financial aid of RM5,000 from the state government in 2019, Fatimah urged them to submit their expenses report together with their comments, if any, to the Early Childhood Development Department under her ministry.

“Through their expenses report, we can monitor whether their expenses incurred fall within our guidelines and improve our service delivery in line with the needs of these centres,” said Fatimah.