AirAsia to have fixed rates for Sabahans flying back home from KL for Lunar New Year

SANDAKAN: Sabahans living in Kuala Lumpur will enjoy a fixed rate for AirAsia tickets from Kuala Lumpur to Sandakan and from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau in conjunction with the coming Chinese New Year.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook announced that the ministry is working together with AirAsia to offer fixed rate air tickets before Chinese New Year during the launching of the ground breaking ceremony of Sandakan airport expansion here, today.

These tickets will be made available to purchase online from Jan 7 onwards.

“We do this so that more youngsters who are working in the peninsula and students who are studying there can come back to their hometown to celebrate Chinese New Year.

“We are happy to announce that we are not only going to do it for Chinese New Year, but for Hari Raya Aidilfitri as well,” he said.

Loke said that the tickets are limited and are for sale on a first-come-first-serve basis.