Babies born from Jan 1 this year eligible for free pneumococcal vaccine

IPOH: Babies born from Jan 1 this year onward will be eligible for free pneumococcal vaccinations from June, said Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye.

He said the Health Ministry is still in the process of procuring the medicine to be distributed to all clinics and hospitals before the vaccination exercise is implemented.

“A total of RM60 million has been allocated for this pneumococcal vaccination programme which we expect to be implemented by June, and every baby born from Jan 1 this year is eligible.

“Babies born before that date are not included in the budget so we cannot give the vaccination (free of charge),” he said.

Dr Lee was speaking to reporters after the LEGA health programme held at the Gunung Rapat Health Clinic here today to help patients with lung complications such as asthma.

When tabling Budget 2020 on Oct 11 last year, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng announced that the government would allocate RM30.6 billion to the Health Ministry, of which RM60 million would be given as a start to provide pneumococcal vaccination to all children.

On a separate development, Dr Lee said a total of 42 summonses were issued in Perak on the first day of the smoking ban in eateries.

He said of the 612 eateries which were inspected on Jan 1, summons notices were issued to 26 smokers who were smoking in the eateries, 10 for food premises which did not put up the smoking ban, and six more for under-aged children who smoked or possessed tobacco products.

“The summonses issued to children below the age of 18 years must be paid by their parents who are advised to be responsible for their children and monitor their every movement,” he said.

Lee said members of the public who want to quit smoking can get help in the form of medication and specialist treatment at the health clinics at a low fee of RM1.

“So far, since 2012, 18,600 smokers have quit smoking through the health programme held throughout the country,” he said. – Bernama