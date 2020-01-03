Do not threaten journalists – Gobind

KUALA LUMPUR: The public should not resort to threats, violence or act outside the law if they disagreed with reporting by the media, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

He said there are ways that can be taken for corrections to be made or forwarding differing views if one disagrees with a media report.

“The duty of journalists is to the report the facts so that the information reaches the people.

“I hope the police will investigate and take stern action if it is found there is an offence,” he said on his official Facebook page today.

Gobind was commenting on a news report that TV3 broadcast journalist, Mohd Ishak Abdillah Ngah, had received a death threat following a report by him on Wednesday.

The death threat was posted on the journalist´s Facebook site after a video allegedly exposing the deplorable conditions at Sekolah Rendah Islam Darul Iman (SRIDI) Wakaf Mempelam in Terengganu went viral.

The report stated that the school was operating without electricity and water supply.

Mohd Ishak lodged a police report on the death threat at the Kuala Terengganu police headquarters yesterday. – Bernama