Education associations hope Maszlee’s replacement will continue his legacy

KUALA LUMPUR: Education-related associations hope the new Education Minister will be able to continue the legacy of Dr Maszlee Malik and work towards improving the country’s education sector.

National Union of Teaching Profession (NUTP) president Aminudin Awang said it was evident that as an academician Maszlee was committed to improving the country’s education system.

“He had embarked on various programmes for a better education system, among them restoring dilapidated schools in Malaysia, introducing the breakfast programme in schools and reducing corruption in the ministry,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He added that the new education minister would have to address issues relating to teachers’ burden, strengthening of technical and vocational education and training (TVET) and education for all, especially those with disabilities.

Maszlee announced his resignation as Education Minister effective tomorrow, at a press conference held at his office earlier today.

Meanwhile Malaysian Muslim Teachers’ Association (iGuru) president Mohd Azizee Hasan hoped the new person helming the Education Ministry would be able to realise the aspirations of the Malaysian education system and address the controversial issues raised by certain groups.

“I see that a change in minister will not affect the existing education policies but it will be towards strengthening the education system despite facing challenges from those who are not in favour of the Education Ministry’s policies,” he said.

National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) chairman Wan Saiful Wan Jan, in his official Facebook post said Maszlee’s legacy as Education Minister would not be forgotten.

“A great responsibility rests on the shoulders of anyone who holds the position. I am confident that his legacy as Education Minister will not be forgotten. Thank you Dr Maszlee for all your effort,” he said.

Meanwhile Malaysian Youth Council (MYC) vice-president Mohd Izzat Afifi Abdul Hamid in a statement expressed hope that Maszlee would continue to contribute towards the development of education, though no longer in the capacity of a minister.

“Introducing reforms in the education sector is not the duty of the minister or the Education Ministry alone, but it is also the duty of us Malaysians,” he said in thanking Maszlee for his services and education reform ideas during his stint as Minister of Education. – Bernama