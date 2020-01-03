Ex-rep is BN candidate in Kimanis by-election

KOTA KINABALU: Barisan Nasional (BN) will be fielding former Bongawan assemblyman Datuk Mohamad Alamin for the Kimanis by-election scheduled to be held on January 28.

The 47-year-old lawyer is also Umno Sabah Kimanis divisional chief.

Umno Sabah chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin told a press conference on Wednesday that Mohamad’s experience as a state elected representative was one of the reasons why he was considered as the best choice to be fielded as BN’s candidate in the by-election.

“Mohamad has served the people in Bongawan and Kimanis well. His loyalty and sincerity to Umno and its struggles, especially after the 14th general election when the party faced so many challenges, was one of the factors we took into consideration when deciding the candidate,” he said.

“We know this is an important factor to ensure that BN’s candidate is well received by the constituents in Kimanis,” he added.

Bung Moktar pointed out that all BN components and parties in the opposition block including Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) would be working together to ensure that BN retains the seat that was won by Datuk Seri Anifah Aman.

The fielding of Mohamad is a historical event for Umno Sabah as this is the first time it has exercised its autonomy. Umno Sabah was granted autonomy in December last year after the proposal on the matter was passed in a special meeting in conjunction with the Umno General Assembly 2019.

Meanwhile, Mohamad in thanking Umno and BN leadership for giving him the opportunity to represent the coalition, said the by-election would be the venue for Kimanis constituents to voice issues affecting them.

“This is the time for them to send a clear message to the state and federal governments to not gamble with their future. This by-election is not for Mohamad Alamin… No, it’s for the people.

“I would also like to extend my gratitude to former Kimanis Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Anifah Aman for his guidance in the past and the support he has assured for BN’s candidate in the by-election,” he added.

The Election Commission on December 16 had called for a by-election to be conducted in Kimanis following the Federal Court decision against the Election Commission in contravening election laws during the last general election.