Fuel prices: RON97 up two sen, others unchanged

KUCHING: The price of RON97 will go up by two sen this week, bringing the price of the fuel to RM2.65 per litre.

The price of RON95 and diesel will remain unchanged at RM2.08 per litre and RM2.18 per litre, respectively.

It was announced recently that the proposed petrol subsidy programme would be postponed.

The programme – even if it were to come into effect – would not affect Sarawakians, who will continue to enjoy RON95 at RM2.08 per litre.

The new fuel prices will come into effect at midnight (Jan 4) tonight and last until Jan 10.

In a statement, the Finance Ministry said that the estimated subsidy would cost the government RM128.24 million.