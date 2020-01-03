Injured barred eagle-owl rescued by SFC rangers

KUCHING: A barred eagle-owl was rescued by Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) rangers at Piasau Natural Reserve on Dec 17 last year.

The owl was weak when it was found, and it was immediately transported to House 58 at the nature reserve for rehabilitation. It started to show signs of recovery after three weeks of care by the rangers.

“According to our rangers, it had likely been illegally kept and abandoned by an irresponsible owner.

“We urge the public to notify or inform SFC staff before surrendering the wildlife, rather than dumping it in the forest and leaving it defenseless,” the corporation said in a statement today.

Barred eagle-owls are a protected species under the Wild Life Protection Ordinance, 1998 whereby killing, keeping, selling, buying the animal or its derivatives are prohibited by the law.

If found guilty, the perpetrator can be jailed for one year with a RM10,000 fine.

Members of the public can lodge a report with SFC if they find anyone hunting, capturing, killing, trading, keeping as pets, importing or exporting of protected wildlife.

SFC hotlines can be reached at 0168565564/0198859996 (Kuching), 0198883561 (Sibu), 0198223449/0198332737 (Bintulu) and 0198290994/0189799778 (Miri).