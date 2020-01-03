Keeping ‘buang sial’ tradition alive with style

KOTA KINABALU: At the stroke of midnight last Tuesday, colourful fireworks lit up the skies in Kota Kinabalu City, marking the start of the year 2020.

Although 2019 left behind many bittersweet memories, the arrival of the New Year was celebrated with full festivity here and of course nationwide. It has been the tradition of many city folks to welcome the New Year in public beaches with friends, families or even alone.

Some take a dip in the sea to symbolise the washing away of the old year’s bad luck. However, there’s no record as to when this practice actually started but it has always been a traditional practice for many Sabahans embracing different faiths and races.

In Penampang and other areas a bit far from the beaches, revellers welcomed the brand new year by bathing and splashing water in their locality.

“Every year we make sure that our immediate family members, relatives and friends including visitors prepare pales of water to splash at the stroke of midnight …we call it ‘buang sial’, “ Celestin Joikon said, adding lots of food and drinks were also prepared to welcome the new year.

“We now prefer to ‘buang sail’ at home instead of going to the beach for obvious reasons,” he added.

Celestin together with his wife Monica and children Paul, Grace, Ken-Ken and Paul said they are confident that Malaysians will continue to work in unison to develop this blessed nation.

“This is our country and it is up to all of us to shape it,” they said.

Tanjung Aru Beach and Tanjung Lipat are two of the favourite public areas for the ‘buang sial’ tradition every new year eve.