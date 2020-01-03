Kimanis by-election: it’s Karim Bujang for Warisan

KIMANIS: Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) Kimanis division head Datuk Karim Bujang has been named as the party’s candidate for the Kimanis parliamentary by-election.

Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal made the announcement when launching the party’s election machinery for the by-election at Dewan Terbuka Membakut near here yesterday.

Karim, 67, was Warisan’s candidate for the seat in the 14th general election held in May 2018 but lost by a narrow margin of 156 votes to former foreign minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman, who was then with Barisan Nasional (BN).

Later that year, Anifah quit Umno, the backbone of BN, to become an independent MP. Karim filed an election petition and won in his bid to nullify the result for the seat, thus paving the way for the by-election.

Karim was also a five-term assemblyman for Bongawan, from 1990 to 2013, and also had held the post of assistant minister, when BN ruled the state before being ousted in GE14.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, Mohd Shafie, who is also Sabah Chief Minister, said Warisan picked Karim because he struggled for the people and his stand to challenge the GE14 result for the seat in in the courts.

He said Karim was a seasoned politician who had never lost in an election except for in GE14.

“In that contest (for the Kimanis seat in GE14) issues cropped up that were brought before the courts.

In the end the decision was that a by-election should be held… this means he (Karim) did not lose (in GE14).

“So, by right, in terms of the struggle, experience, I gave it much consideration before choosing Karim to be Warisan’s candidate,”he said, adding that Warisan also needed someone from the Brunei Malay ethnic group who would speak up for them.

The Federal Court on Dec 1 last year had upheld the Kota Kinabalu Election Court’s decision to nullify Anifah’s victory in the contest for the seat in GE14.

The Kota Kinabalu Election Court arrived at the decision on Aug 16 last year after finding that there were additional ballots that could have affected the result.

Anifah had polled 11,942 votes in the three cornered fight.

The other candidate, from Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah, managed to secure 1,300 votes.

In his speech, Mohd Shafie urged Warisan members and allied parties in the Pakatan Harapan coalition to join forces to secure a big victory for Warisan in the by-election. — Bernama