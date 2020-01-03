Loke: Sarawakians too will enjoy fixed rates with AirAsia for Lunar New Year

KUCHING: Sarawakians who will be flying home from Kuala Lumpur for the coming Chinese New Year celebration will also enjoy a fixed rate for AirAsia flights, said Minister of Transport Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

Contacted by The Borneo Post tonight, he said details of the good news will be made known on Jan 7.

“Yes,” he said when asked if Sarawakians will join their counterparts from Sabah in enjoying the festive offer announced by him in Sandakan earlier today.

“Details (are) to be announced on Jan 7, in AirAsia HQ,” he affirmed.

Asked whether the fixed rate will be offered for Kuala Lumpur-Kuching only or would include Sibu and Miri, Loke said: “Wait for Tuesday announcement but mainly for secondary cities.”

Earlier today, he announced that Sabahans living in Kuala Lumpur would enjoy a fixed rate for AirAsia fares Kuala Lumpur-Sandakan and Kuala Lumpur-Tawau in conjunction with the forthcoming CNY.

Loke said his ministry is working together with AirAsia to offer fixed rate fares before CNY, and these air tickets could be purchased online starting Jan 7.

He added that the air tickets are limited and offered on a first-come first-serve basis.

Chinese around the globe will ring in the Year of the Rat on Jan 25.