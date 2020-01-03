Masing: Honourable for Maszlee to resign as education minister 

KUCHING: Resigning from his post of Education Minister is an honourable thing to do as far as Dr Maszlee Malik is concerned.

Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing said it is a very honourable act by a politician.

In a statement yesterday, he said Maszlee had done his best to better the Malaysian Education system.

“Unfortunately, however, his best was not good enough for the nation.

“So when that happened, what do you do? You resign. I hope others who have been under-performing will follow Dr Maszlee Malik’s example,” said Masing, who is Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president and Baleh assemblyman.

Masing also said ministers who under-performed must resign from their respective post.

Maszlee made the decision to resign after being advised by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohammad to do so.

Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice president Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah expected Maszlee’s decision.

“Looking at how the Education Ministry has been managed the last two years and the negative public response to how he (Maszlee) handles our education system, I believe stepping down is the most honourable thing to do for Maszlee.

“Even in Sarawak, the ministry’s directive of ‘barring’ YBs (elected representatives) other than from Pakatan Harapan (PH) to officiate at parent-teacher associations at (PIBGs) functions in schools has received much criticism,” said Abdul Karim, who is also Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

“We thank him for his service helming the ministry this far and we hope the future of our children in schools will be managed by a much more capable minister,” added the Asajaya assemblyman.

Education should never be politicised, Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah pointed out.

“Do not issue circulars that will not benefit students, teachers, schools and local community. Whoever becomes the Education Minister must always look at the bigger picture and overcome urgent issues immediately,” she said, adding that the public are now aware of the weaknesses in the education sector.

She said the standard of English, Bahasa Melayu, Mathematics, Science and TVET (Technical and Vocational Educational Training) was not at satisfactory level and that the spirit of unity and patriotism was on the decline.

The public expect a lot from an education minister, added the PBB Women chief and Dalat assemblywoman.

She also said the nation must have an education system that is dynamic, progressive and relevant and one that follows the global trend.

State ministers are not the only politicians who wanted Maszlee to resign.

Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau said he was not surprised to receive the news as Maszlee had been under attack by Malaysians who were not happy with what he introduced since appointed the federal Education Minister.

“Frankly speaking, I do not see any positive achievement by YB Maszlee. They (PH) promised too much during the PRU 14 (last general election) and blamed or accused the BN (former government Barisan Nasional) for being incapable of managing and running the country.

“Now they (PH) are the government and realise that the BN was doing the right things. The new federal government just cannot do better or is worse,” he said.

“I read somewhere PH tried to explain what they meant by ‘free education’ but all that has been done during the previous government term.

“And people expect PH not to charge a single sen for all their children’s needs in school. That is what some people claimed. Pay nothing on school opening day. I guess all Malaysians who voted PH on their election promises are the angry lots. Anyway, I wish Maszlee all the best in his future endeavour,” added Dennis, who is a PBB supreme council member.

PRS deputy publicity chief Christopher Gira Sambang said he hoped some more federal ministers who cannot perform would also resign.

“To me, he (Maszlee) has no notable achievement in education. It is good decision to resign. I hope the new minister will bring about good policies to the Malaysian education system,” said the Tamin assemblyman.