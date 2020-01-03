Maszlee’s resignation one that is long overdue, says Wee

KUCHING: Dr Maszlee Malik’s resignation as the country’s Education Minister has been described by Board of Management of Kuching Chung Hua Middle Schools No 1, 3 and 4 chairman Dato Richard Wee as one that is long overdue.

He said the Simpang Rengam MP had not been an effective education minister, and who had been focusing on all the wrong things since he was appointed.

“He has been unable to listen to the constructive feedback from the people and the community, and also refused to heed the genuine concerns from all the stakeholders,” he said when commenting on Maszlee’s resignation.

Maszlee announced yesterday that he would resign from his post as Education Minister effective today (Jan 3) at a press conference in his office after several reports emerged that he would be resigning.

Wee, who is also Federation of Chinese Associations Sarawak president expressed his hope that Maszlee’s replacement would be someone with a more liberal approach and outlook for the formulation of the country’s national education policy.

“It should be someone who would be able to separate politics from educational issues, and someone who has a holistic and professional approach in reforming our broken national education policy.

“Let’s keep our hopes alive in finding that someone to fill this pair of shoes.”

Meanwhile, Sarawak Bumiputera Teachers Union (KGBS) president Ahmad Malie said Maszlee should have been given an opportunity to address education issues before he was advised to resign.

He said he was shocked to learn of his resignation which should not have happened in view that the Ministry of Education still has unresolved issues.

However, he described Maszlee’s action as one that is of grace and professionalism.

“Though we accept the reality of his resignation, nevertheless KGBS appreciates the service and contribution he has made in his efforts to uphold the Ministry of Education for the past 20 months as the Education Minister.”

He added that the union was very hopeful that Maszlee’s successor would be able to better fulfill the mission and vision of the Ministry of Education towards excellence of the country’s national education system.