Nine smokers, 19 eateries penalised in Tawau

TAWAU: Seven people were issued notice to present themselves at the court on the first day of smoking ban enforcement at eateries here on Wednesday.

District Environment Health Officer, Rahman Sampe said the first day operation was carried out around town area from 10 am to 10 pm involving 32 health officers.

He said action was taken against the seven for offense under Regulation 11(1)(d) of the Regulations on Tobacco Control 2004.

At the same time, he said 19 premises were compounded RM250 each for failure to display no-smoking signage while action was taken on an eatery under Regulation 2391(b) for failure to ensure smokers do not smoke in the premises.

He said the operation will be conducted from time to time to ensure the public including premises owners adhere to the regulation issued by the Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, two Form Five students were issued a RM50 compound each after they were caught smoking in public yesterday.

Rahman said the two male students were caught smoking during an operation at Taman Ambar.

He said both were underage and have committed an offense under Regulation 13(1) of the Regulations on Tobacco Control 2004.

He added operations will be carried out in several areas in town and surrounding places and he advised smokers to abide by the new regulations implemented on January 1 that prohibits smoking in eateries.