Online petition to retain Maszlee as education minister soars to nearly 300k signatures

MIRI: An online petition to retain Dr Maszlee Malik as Education Minister has now collected almost 300,000 signatures.

Just hours after Maszlee announced his resignation yesterday, an online petition was launched urging Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to reinstate Maszlee as education minister.

Anybody can start a petition on the online platform, and though a few have succeeded in changing perception and enacting change in the past, the large majority do not.

The petition, which was started by a netizen with the username Tuah Kencana, wrote that despite Maszlee’s contributions, his efforts were overshadowed by unfavourable reports, which he claimed were “sensationalised by parties with a vested interest”.

The petitioner also listed a string of initiatives accomplished by Maszlee in his less-than-two-year stint as education minister, accompanied by the #SupportMaszleee hashtag below the petition on change.org.

The petition initially targeted 75,000 signatures and hit the mark at around 8.30pm.

By 9.45am today, it has jumped to 278,200, with the next target being 300,000 signatures.

Even UMNO’s former Malaysian Minister of Youth and Sports, Khairy Jamaluddin emphatised with Dr Maszlee’s predicament.

Commenting on Maszlee’s Instagram post announcing his resignation, Khairy posted: “For what it’s worth. You had the toughest portfolio in government and it’s impossible to see drastic changes in less than two years.

“I can think of a dozen other ministers who deserves to do (sic). I heard you were well-liked by the teachers and introduced many meaningful reforms.

Wishing Dr Maszlee well, he wrote “Roda kehidupan selalu berputar (the wheels of life are always spinning). Chin Up.”