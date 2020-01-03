Plastic bag containing pork found in mosque compound, police investigating

KUCHING: The police are urging the public to come forward with any information regarding the discovery of a plastic bag that was filled with pork at the compound of a mosque in Taman Satria Jaya yesterday (Jan 2).

Kuching District police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani confirmed the case, adding that a police report was received from one of the mosque’s committee members at around 11am.

“The plastic bag was found by a general worker who was cleaning the lawn inside the mosque’s gated compound,” said Awang in a statement today.

He added that the plastic bag was later sent to the state veterinary diagnostic laboratory for further action.

The lab confirmed that the contents of the plastic bag was pork.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 295 of the Penal Code for injuring or defiling a place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class.

Those with information are urged to call the police at 082-244 444 or visit the nearest police station.