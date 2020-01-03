Rising costs led to SCV’s entrance fee hike, said SEDC deputy GM

KUCHING: Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) deputy general manager Edwin Abit has defended the Sarawak Cultural Village’s (SCV) steep entrance fee hike starting Jan 1, 2020.

He told a press conference at SCV today that the fees were increased due to the rising costs of operations, salary and related expenses, and prices of goods and services.

“Costs of operations have increased to 39 per cent since 2007. Minimum wages has increased from RM600, RM900, RM1,100 and RM1,200 since 2007,” he said.

The new rates for non-Sarawakian adults and children aged two to 12 years old is RM95 and RM60 respectively. SCV had previously charged RM60 and RM30 respectively.

As for Sarawakians, SCV is now charging RM30 for adults and RM20 for children, an increase of RM5 each.

Last Saturday, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said his ministry would carry out a probe on SCV’s entrance fee hike, pointing out that he was not informed of the move.

“I was not informed of this, since SCV is under the Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC). Nevertheless, they should inform us,” he added.

At the press conference today, SCV general manager Jane Lian Labang said the fees had not been increased for 13 years.

The new fees, she explained, included the ‘Sarawak ethnic kitchen combo lunch set’ which has two meats and one vegetable dishes, a drink and fruits, and an SCV fridge magnet. However, these are not part of the entry fee for Sarawakian visitors.

“The increase of the ticket price also features new activities which include guided tour by SCV in-house guide, cultural show, photography services and photo souvenir for guests, and traditional games and storytelling at SCV Lake Pavillion,” she said.

Jane also said visitors who came in groups like school trips, could get a far lower rate

She said the public had been informed since mid-December last year of the hike.

Jane added that SCV has given travel agencies a grace period of a year until Dec 31, 2020 to continue using the previous rates.

“SCV has called the travel agents to submit their confirmed groups for 2019 to be honoured in 2020.”

On another development, SCV is looking into offering night shows within the next two years to attract more visitors, Edwin said.

He said they were still working out the concept, and it involves the development of the outdoor stage.

“We plan to do it over the lake with lights, water feature and sound. It will use water projection technology, far more advanced than the Kuching Waterfront water fountain,” said Edwin.

He added that it will include a 12m high water fountain and water projection.

Asked on the cost, he said that there is no figure yet.

On the number of annual visitors, Jane said SCV receives around 130,000 paying guests a year.

However, she said the number could rise to as many as 160,000 a year due to events like the Rainforest World Music Festival.

She added that SCV would celebrate its 30th anniversary this year.

“Since it opened until 2019, SCV has received 329,593 visitors for the Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF), 74,956 for Sarawak Harvest and Folklore Festival, and 684,1245 for theme parties, events and functions.

“With the upgrading and improvement works under Phase 1 which was completed in July last year, SCV facilities can now cater for the increase in the needs and expectations of visitors. Phase 2 will start soon and expected to complete before RWMF 2020,” she said.

Officially opened on February 15, 1990, SCV sits on 17.5 acres on Mount Santubong and is a project funded by the State government and developed and managed by SEDC.