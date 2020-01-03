Rubber gloves sector to stage a recovery

KUCHING: There are nascent signs of a solid uptick in demand for rubber gloves in subsequent quarters, the research team at Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) observed in its sector update report.

“Based on our analysis, we expect nitrile gloves to continue growing and grabbing market share from latex gloves. The growth in nitrile segment is evident.

“For illustration purposes, going forward, assuming Nitrile:Latex breakdown of 80:20 (current is 67:37) and based on estimated global demand of 308 billion pieces in 2020 (forecast for 2019 is 300 billion pieces and assuming eight per cent growth rate in 2020), this implies nitrile growth rate of 30 per cent or an additional 51 billion pieces from switching to nitrile gloves,” it forecast.

It pointed out that in the third quarter of 2019 (3Q19), there was a positive sign of recovery in demand for rubber gloves and hence volume growth from industry leaders – Top Glove Corporation Bhd (Top Glove) and Hartalega Holdings Bhd (Hartalega).

“Both players recorded six and 14 per cent sequential volume growth, respectively. From our ground checks, demand for nitrile gloves is picking up again where players’ new capacities are being swiftly taken up.

“We believe this uptick in demand is turning positive and should be reflected in players bottom-line in subsequent quarters,” it observed.

On the flip side, Kenanga Research said, looking ahead, the keen competition in the latex segment could negatively impact latex gloves margin.

“The robust demand for nitrile gloves has led to longer delivery lead times to between 45 to 50 days as compared to 30 to 40 days previously.

“Although we are positive on growth in subsequent quarters underpinned by uptick in nitrile demand driven by re-stocking activities, players like Top Glove and Supermax Corporation Bhd (Supermax) could continue to be plagued with competitive pressure from low margin latex gloves (accounts for an estimated 50 per cent of product mix for both players) which could offset the gains in the nitrile segment,” it explained.

It advised investors to focus on nitrile-centric players.

“Due to the intense competition in the latex segment, we recommend players which are largely

nitrile-centric including Hartalega and Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd (Kossan) which product mixes hinge largely towards nitrile at 95 and 75 per cent share, respectively. Conversely, Top Glove and Supermax which are largely latex-centric with product mix between nitrile and latex estimated at 50:50 per cent are expected to face margins pressure,” it added.

All in, it maintained an ‘overweight’ rating on the sector.