Secondary school student compounded for smoking at eatery

KUCHING: An underage student was among 62 people in Sarawak who were compounded for smoking at eateries in the first two days of the full implementation of the smoking ban.

In a statement today (Jan 3), Sarawak Health Director Dr Jamilah Hashim revealed that the Health Department had issued compounds amounting to RM17,800 for various offences committed by smokers and proprietors of eateries during enforcement held on Jan 1 and 2.

She said on Jan 1, the enforcement involved 207 personnel from the Sarawak Health Department, who issued 44 notices under Regulation 11(1)(d) of the Control of Tobacco Product (Amendment) Regulations 2018 for individuals who were smoking at eateries.

Also on Jan 1, three compounds – one under Regulation 12(1)(a) and two under Regulation 12(1)(b) – were issued to eatery proprietors – for not displaying the No Smoking sign and allowing smokers to smoke at the eatery, respectively.

Another compound was also issued to the student for committing an offence under Regulation 13(1) imposed on underage persons who smoke or buy cigarettes.

On Jan 2 (yesterday), Dr Jamilah said the enforcement was carried out by 186 personnel from the Sarawak Health Department, who issued 17 compounds to individuals under Regulation 11(1)(d) for smoking at eateries.

This time, seven eatery proprietors were compounded, six of whom for committing an offence under Regulation 12(1)(a) and one for the offence under Regulation 12(1)(b).

“The smoking ban at eateries is now fully implemented by the Ministry of Health nationwide, Sarawak included. Proprietors of eateries are not exempted, as they must ensure their premises are free from smokers by clearly displaying the no smoking sign and they must also not provide ashtrays, provide shisha (water-based smoking apparatus) or any items that encourage smoking,” she said in the statement.

Smokers who have been compounded must pay a fine of RM250, but the fine would be reduced to RM150 if settled in less than a month at the nearest divisional or district health office.

There would not be any reduction in fine for those who have been issued with the compound more than once.

Offenders who refuse to pay up may face a fine of up to RM10,000 or a jail term of not more than two years.

As for eatery proprietors, committing an offence under Regulation 12(1)(a) and Regulation 12(1)(b) will net them a fine of RM250 each for the first and second offence.

However, the fine will be increased to RM350 if they commit the same offence for the third time or more.

“The Sarawak Health Department would like to call on everyone, especially smokers, to give their fullest cooperation to this ban to ensure the health of non-smokers are protected. To those who still want to smoke at eateries, please do so at a distance more than three metres away from the premises or from the last table there,” she said.

She also said the department is also providing a service to help smokers quit their habit called mQuit.

The service is now offered at all government clinics and hospitals statewide as well as at private medical facilities with mQuit accreditation.