Shafie truly committed to realizing devt – developer

KINARUT: The State Government’s move to establish the State Planning Council to replace the Central Board and empower the local authorities in approving development plans (DPs) will revive many projects that were previously ‘stuck’ at the Central Board.

WSG Group manging director Datuk Susan Wong Siew Guen, who has been a developer for more than 40 years, said local authorities had the power to approve DPs in the past, provided that the development did not require rezoning.

“Some years ago, all DPs were required to be submitted to the Central Board for approval, and thereafter to the local authorities for the second approval, regardless whether the projects involved rezoning or not.

“As a result, a lot of development projects were stuck and put on hold.”

With the changes made by the new State Government, Susan believed that many development projects would be revived.

She said that at the New Year celebration and eye-dotting ceremony for another 28 lion heads and a dragon sponsored by the WSG Group at The Palm Condominium clubhouse here on Wednesday.

Susan said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal was truly committed to realizing development and progress for Sabah.

“He once said we, developers, could look for him should we have trouble getting our projects approved.

“He even said he could approve our development projects within a day in order for us to commence work.”

She said Shafie had his reasons for every decision he made, which ultimately was for the betterment of Sabah in the long run.

“Some people do not realize that and complain about it.

“But Shafie is a leader who genuinely has the people’s best interests at heart.”

Susan hoped that the State Government led by Shafie would continue to ensure peace and stability, as well as formulate favourable policies that benefit the people and create a more conducive business environment in the New Year.

On another note, she said Tower B of The Palm Condominium was now available for booking.

Tower B has a total of 136 units on 17 storeys. Each unit is 1,180 square feet in size and is priced from RM360,000 onwards. About 20 per cent of the units have been booked to date.

“We have commenced piling and foundation works for Tower B.

“The project is expected to be completed by December 2021,” she said.

The Palm Condominium and The Palm Square Commercial Centre sit on a 15-acre land in Kinarut. Tower A, C and D of The Palm Condominium and all 72 units of the two and three-storey shoplots in The Palm Square Commercial Centre have been sold and occupied.

Residents at the condominium enjoy a range of facilities include swimming pool, indoor badminton court, gymnasium, basketball court, multipurpose hall, children’s playground and 24-hour security.

Susan said the condominium was located strategically near the KK Resort City project in Lok Kawi and the new cultural centre, including movie sets in Kinarut as announced by the Deputy Chief Minister cum Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Datuk Christina Liew.

The event also saw the distribution of 28 lion heads and a dragon to 26 troupes sponsored by the WSG Group.

This year, the company has sponsored a total of 48 lion heads and a dragon to 39 troupes to motivate, especially the younger generation to participate in the Chinese New Year Dragon, Unicorn and Lion Dance Festival to be held at Likas Sports Complex on January 11.

Also present at the event were Susan’s mother, Datin Seri Panglima Chen Si Mui, WSG Group directors Datuk Wong Ten An, Vanessa Wong, Melissa Wong, Jonathan Wong and Jason Wong.