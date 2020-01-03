Slovak minister calls on CM

KOTA KINABALU: A new international tie could be brewing for Sabah following Slovak Republic Foreign and European Affairs minister Miroslav Lajčák’s courtesy call on Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal here yesterday.

Lajčák, who is on a private visit to Sabah, said Slovakia has a good footing in the European Union market but is considering Sabah in the country’s search for diversification.

He added the potential areas that could be explored in Sabah, including the tourism, automotive, oil and gas, palm oil and information technology (IT) industries.

“I used the opportunity to call upon the Chief Minister and we spoke about the potential for cooperation between our two countries and between the state of Sabah and Slovakia. I said my country is doing very well economically. Our people are interested in discovering new markets, and we also see the potential, particularly for tourism here,” he told the press after paying a courtesy call on Shafie at the Sabah State Administrative Centre (PPNS) here yesterday.

“I invited the Chief Minister to visit Slovakia together with a group of business people, and people representing the tourist agencies and I see a lot of potential for Slovaks coming here as they are coming to (Malaysia’s) neighbouring places and resorts. One can see that Sabah is developing very dynamically, lots of construction going on.

“Slovakia is a country in the heart of the European Union. Our primary market is the European market but we are looking for diversification, and we know that Malaysia is growing again, very positively and dynamically. So, I try to, in a way, to open the door for future cooperation and future people-to-people contact.

“That (other sectors) will be the best for the business people to see as they are well aware of the potential of Malaysia and Sabah, of course, oil and gas, and palm oil, Slovakia is the most industrious country in the European Union, car production is the backbone of our economy. Therefore, we see a lot of potential and there are also many companies (in Slovakia) that are expanding in the IT sector, for example.

“I really want to get the business-to-business people talking directly to themselves. We have a state agency for promotional business and investments, and I will be very happy if we can bring them here or bring the people to my country, Slovakia, and they can speak in greater details about the possibilities,” added Lajčák.