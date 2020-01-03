Smooth start to new school year

KOTA KINABALU: Parents and teachers in the city centre enjoyed a smooth start to the new school year yesterday.

Aidan Lam, one of 45,701 Primary One pupils attending his class at SK Tanjung Aru yesterday, made his mother Afizah Jislih anxious for the past few days, but she ended up enjoying her experience.

“I was worried for the past few days. I worry if my son would run and fall down and hit his head. I worry if a bully at school pushed him or made him cry. I worry if his friends won’t include him or that his teacher won’t give him the attention he needs.

“I worry about everything,” she said.

Afizah and her husband, Lam Yu Hui did not leave Aidan at the school but stayed until the first day of school session ended.

They even helped the teacher to install a door lock at Aidan’s classroom.

“Aidan is our only child, so I think it is normal to see a mother like me overly worried, but I’m lucky because my son enjoyed his first day and is looking forward to tomorrow.

“I did not see children crying like what I read on the news before, maybe because they had an orientation before this. So it will make the children prepared,” she added.

Deeka Delilah Irwan, who made two new friends on her first day at SK Tanjung Aru yesterday said she was excited to go to school because she wants to make many friends.

“Today I met Qeesya and Nur Medina. We were introduced to each other during the orientation day and now we are best friends,” she said.

Deeka, with a bubbly and confident personality said she is excited to start learning in her new classroom.

State education director Dr Mistrine Radin in a short note through WhatsApp said apart from 45,701 Primary One pupils starting their first day at school yesterday, another 42,393 students registered for Form One class while 22,305 pre-schoolers experienced their first day at school.

“The official number of these students will be updated within a week or two, after all teachers make the necessary registration,” she said.