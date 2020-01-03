Two females nabbed for allegedly selling illegal lottery

KUCHING: Two female suspects aged 27 and 33 years were arrested by the police in two separate raids for allegedly selling illegal lottery on Jan 1.

Padawan district police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan, who confirmed the arrest, said the first raid was carried out at a coffee shop along Jalan Datuk Kalong Ningkan, Padawan.

“There, the first suspect, a 27-year-old female from Kampung Stampin, was arrested. Police also seized various items such as a smartphone and cash money amounting to RM145,” said Aidil in a statement yesterday.

The second raid, he added, was carried out at a convenience shop at Jalan Batu Kawa which saw the arrest of the second suspect from Kampung Skibang, Bau, during which the police also seized a smartphone and cash money amounting to RM177. Both suspects admitted to be selling illegal lottery and the cases will be investigated under Section 4A(a) of the Common Gambling Houses Act 1953.