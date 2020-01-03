Witness confirms marriage status of Bung Mokhtar with Zizie Ezette

KUALA LUMPUR: A witness confirmed at the Sessions Court here yesterday that the marriage between Kinabatangan MP, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin and his wife Datin Seri Zizie Ezette Abd Samad was legitimate according to Islamic Law.

Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) marriage and family development unit assistant director, Mohd Abd Nasir Abdullah, 42, said the couple were married on June 9, 2010 with Zizie Ezette’s brother, Samzy Fuzette Abd Samad as wali.

“The two witnesses of the marriage were Shari Ahmad and Ahmad Shahazami and the couple’s marriage was registered on April 29 2014.

“I confirm the marriage certificate was issued by Jawi upon receiving a court order from Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory Syariah High Court,” he said.

The prosecution witness was testifying during examination-in-chief by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Fadhly Mohd Zamry on the first day of trial of Bung Moktar and Zizie Ezette’s corruption case involving RM2.8 million in bribes relating to Federal Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority (Felcra).

Earlier before the trial began, Bung Moktar maintained his not guilty plea to three charges of corruption which were read to him again.

According to the first charge, Bung Moktar who was at that time the non-executive chairman of Felcra was charged with taking a bribe of RM2.2 million from Public Mutual investment agent Madhi Abdul Hamid, 38, through his wife Zizie Ezette.

He was accused of committing the offence as an inducement to obtain approval from Finance Minister II for Felcra to invest RM150 million in Public Mutual unit trust products.

The offence was allegedly carried out at Taman Melawati branch of Public Bank Berhad at No. 262-265, Jalan Bandar 12, Taman Melawati here between 12.30pm and 5pm on June 12, 2015.

For the second charge, Bung Moktar was charged with receiving RM262,500 in bribes for himself from the same individual, Madhi through Public Islamic Treasures Growth Fund (PITGF) account number 044797816 registered under Zizie Ezette’s name for the same purpose.

Bung Moktar was accused of obtaining RM337,500 bribe from Public Mutual investment agent, Norhaili Ahmad Mokhtar, 42, via Public Ittikal Sequel Fund (PITSEQ) account number 044797824 registered under Zizie Ezette for the same purpose.

Both offences were allegedly committed at the same location at 12.16 pm and 12.28 pm on June 19 2015 and all charges were made under Subsection 17(a) of the MACC Act and can be sentenced under Section 24 (1) of the same act which provides for a jail term not exceeding 20 years and fine not less than five times of the bribe amount or RM10,000 whichever is higher upon conviction.

Zizie Ezette also pleaded not guilty to the three charges of abetting with her husband on the same matter at the same place, dates and time under Section 28(1) (c ) of the MACC Act and can be punished under Subsection 24 (1) of the same act which carries a prison term of not more than 20 years, and fine not less than five times of the bribe or RM10,000 whichever is higher if found guilty.

The trial before Judge Rozina Ayob continues today. — Bernama