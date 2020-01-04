148 houses in Tudan repaired, says Lee

MIRI: A total of 148 houses in Tudan have been repaired under the Sarawak Poor Home Improvement Programme (PPRMS) last year as part of the government’s efforts to provide quality living for the people.

Minister of Transport Datuk Lee Kim Shin, who visited several of the repaired houses on Thursday, said the works were being monitored from time to time to ensure they were carried out accordingly.

“All recipients of the project which comes under the Minor Rural Project (MRP) are registered under the B40 category of the Welfare Department.

“The selection of houses to be repaired is based on the house condition and what needs to be done,” said Lee, who is also Senadin assemblyman.

He added all project specifications before the repair work was carried out was done by engineers from the Public Work Department and Miri City Council.

“The scope of works included replacing the roofs, repair of walls, staircases, wooden floors and repainting,” he said.

Accompanying Lee during the visit were engineers and contractors involved in the project.