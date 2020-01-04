43 houses repaired under house restoration programme — Dr Sim

KUCHING: The repair of 43 houses under Batu Kawa’s Membaikpulih Rumah (House Restoration) programme have been completed at the cost of RM590,000.

Minister of Local Government and Housing, Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who announced this in a statement yesterday added that 37 houses were completed in Phase One of the programme at the cost of RM500,000, while the remaining houses were completed under Phase Two.

Dr Sim, who is the Batu Kawa state assemblyman, said the house restoration programme was part of the development programmes implemented by Sarawak government to assist those in needs in the community of the state.

He said under the programme, the state government identifies houses that required urgent repairs and assured that the selection process of the programme is transparent.

Notably, applicants need to obtain community leaders’ recommendation before applying for the aid.

Eligible applicants must be registered under Social Welfare Department.

Every approved house repair is being capped at RM15,000.