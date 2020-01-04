Affendi pride of Sarawakians

KUCHING: The first ever Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) chief from Sarawak, General Tan Sri Affendi Buang, is the pride of all Sarawakians.

Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Law, State-Federal Relatrions and Project Monitoring) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali said Affendi deserves the post as the 21st armed forces chief.

She said Affendi is an examplary Sarawakian, with an outstanding military career.

“Congratulations to General Tan Sri for being the first ever Sarawakian as an Army chief. We are very proud of General Tan Sri. He deserves the post. He has an outstanding military career and he is an examplary Sarawakian,” she said when contacted for her comment yesterday.

Santubong MP Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said he was proud of Affendi, who has inspired those who dare to dream and work hard.

“Tan Sri Affendi Buang has a colourful military career and he started from the bottom.

“He is an inspiration for those who dare to dream and try. One never knows when luck, fortune and destiny are going to shine through. It happens when one is well equipped, prepared and ready to accept the challenge of a position.”

Wan Junaidi said Affendi has all the criteria, is a fit and proper person for the job, and the elevation is well deserved.

“As a Sarawakian I am very proud of his appointment. Heartiest congratulations Tan Sri,” he said when contacted for his reaction.

Affendi’s appointment was announced by Defence Minister Mohammad Sabu at Wisma Pertahanan in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

Affendi, born on Aug 21, 1962 here, is the second Air Force chief to be made MAF chief after General Tan Sri Azizan Ariffin.

The MAF chief post has, since 2011, been filled by top officers from the Army. Azizan was appointed in 2009.