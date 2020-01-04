Chinese New Year Sales Festival Jan 3-5

KOTA KINABALU: Entrepreneurs should be more environmentally friendly and employee-centric to bring about innovative products and services that customers in Sabah actually want this 2020, said Malaysia Entrepreneurs’ Development Association (PUMM) Sabah president Datuk George Lim.

Lim described the New Year’s January as ‘not very strong’ and ‘very tough’ as the country still deals with uncertainties due to the transitional political process and the international trade war situation.

However, he said companies could look into their organizations and focus on developing and improving product packaging, amongst others, so it would cater to customers whose environmental awareness are growing.

He added companies should also strengthen their organizations by establishing a clear company direction and work on continuous human capital development.

“If you focus on the right thing, the business will grow,” he told the press at the Chinese New Year Sales Festival launch at Suria Sabah Shopping Mall here yesterday.

“Nowadays, branding is not about how beautiful is your logo, how nicely designed your name. I think they have to have a different perspective this year. Branding is about how your business treats the environment.

“Branding goes to the extent that not only maximizes profit for sales but to look at the stakeholders as a whole. What have you done for the community? The last one I think is the most important for branding is what have you done for the employees? Human resources is very important for business. No human, no business. Most importantly, as a human you would know what they (customers) want.

“The reason for staff to resign is partly because of leadership. Lead by example. You have to brand yourself,” he stressed.

Lim also said development of an organized corporate culture can also be one of the focus this 2020.

“That is lacking because the employee doesn’t know about the company culture. The boss has to tell them.

Talking about planning, talking about investing in staff… you have to have scheduled training and development program. That is very important,” he said.

“Business is not as usual. You cannot just do business for yourself. You must know what is the focus area. As an entrepeneur you must focus on marketing and innovation and not forgetting your human asset

“Profit is not everything but profit is also about how you take care of your environment and community,” he added after officiating the event with Federation of Sabah Industries (FSI) vice president Dr Andrew Sim.

According to organizing chairman Benjamin Lo, 15 exhibitors are offering customers special promotions and discounts from January 3 to 5 at Ground Floor, Suria Sabah Shopping Mall.

Some of the products offered for the festivities are Chinese New Year cookies and goodies, and also special discounts on for those aspiring to have a new set of wheels this festivity.