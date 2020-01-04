Clerk claims trail to embezzlement charge

KUCHING: A wholesale store clerk claimed trial at the Sessions Court here yesterday to a charge of embezzling RM755.95 three years ago.

Claudia Jiwan, 25, pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to her in front of Judge Mohd Taufik Mohd @ Mohd Yusoff.

The court fixed Feb 3 for pre-trial case management and released her on RM3,000-bail.

According to the charge sheet, Claudia an entrusted employee of the company, allegedly committed the offence (embezzling RM755.95) at a wholesale store in Bau on Aug 28, 2017.

She was charged under Section 408 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of not less than a year and not more than 14 years, and a fine on conviction.

Prosecuting was DPP Daniel Ilham Kamaruddin, while the accused was represented by Francis Teron.