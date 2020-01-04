CM launches Sandakan airport expansion project

SANDAKAN: The Sandakan Airport expansion project which was launched by Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal here yesterday, will be a start to more expansion projects in Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) and Tawau Airport with the assistance of the Federal Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

The Chief Minister said that the ministries will look into upgrading and expansion of KKIA and Tawau Airport following the growing number of tourists utilising both airports to maximum capacity.

Shafie also said that the expansion of Sandakan Airport and extension of its runway from 2,133 metres to 2,500 metres would allow big planes including 4C Category Airplanes to land in Sandakan, thus increasing Sandakan’s connectivity to other regions.

“Last year, Sandakan recorded 1.1 million arrivals to Sandakan Airport for the first time in history. So the expansion of Sandakan Airport is good news to the people here. Not only would it promote the tourism industry here, it would also show the investors that we have a good airport here thus attracting more investment to Sandakan,” he said.

Shafie said this during the launch of the Sandakan Airport Expansion ground-breaking ceremony here, yesterday.

The Ministry of Finance has allocated RM80.9 million for the project. The project which was initiated on November 25, 2019 is expected to be completed on May 25, 2021.

The project involves expansion of runway, expansion of airplane parking space, construction of a new connecting taxiway, and other related works. Sandakan Airport can currently cater to the landing of airplanes under 4C Category such as Boeing 727-800 (B738) and Airbus 320.

Shafie also encouraged airline companies to make use of Sandakan airport not only during the day, but also at night to increase connectivity and to enable more tourists to come to Sandakan.

Meanwhile, Minister of Transport, Anthony Loke Siew Fook said at the ceremony that he saw a lot of potential in the seafood export in the East Coast of Sabah including Sandakan and Tawau, so the Federal Government will look into improving the cold chain facilities in both airports to develop the seafood export sector here.

“The Ministry of Finance is ready to assist to increase the facilities in the Customs Department of Sandakan and Tawau Airport. The seafood export sector in the East Coast of Sabah has tremendous potential as its seafood has high demand in the market.

“I have discussed with the logistic companies so that they would invest more in Sandakan and Tawau airport as seafood is in high demand, and the market is in Hong Kong and China.

“If we have the complete cold chain facilities in both these airports, then the seafood could be exported straight to Hong Kong and China, without needing to go through Kota Kinabalu. This is an important factor as in order to keep the seafood fresh, we need to deliver the products to the market as fast as we can.

“We hope that this would increase the amount and value of export from the East Coast of Sabah,” he said.

In his speech, Loke also pointed out that other than the Sandakan airport expansion project, the Ministry of Transport through the Civil Aviation Authority Malaysia (CAAM) is currently replacing and repairing the air traffic management system in Kota Kinabalu Flight Information Region (Sabah and Sarawak).

The project costs RM183 million and one of the main scopes of the project is the installation of a new radar in Sandakan.

“This project would increase the capacity of air traffic management in Sabah and Sarawak,” Loke said.

Meanwhile, Minister of Finance, Lim Guan Eng said that the upgrading of Sandakan Airport is only a start, as KKIA and Tawau Airport would follow to ensure that they would not exceed capacity.

Lim also said that the expansion of Sandakan Airport is proof that the Pakatan Harapan government has kept its promise made during the Sandakan Parliamentary by-election in May last year.

He also said that he was happy to fulfill the wish of former Sandakan Member of Parliament, the late Datuk Stephen Wong, who had repeatedly urged Lim to initiate the project.

Also present at the ceremony were Minister of Health and People’s Wellbeing, Datuk Frankie Poon; Minister of Youth and Sports, Ginger Phoong Jin Zhe; Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law) Datuk Liew Vui Keong; Head Secretary of Transport Ministry, Datuk Isham Ishak as well as Sandakan Member of Parliament, Vivian Wong and other people’s representatives.