Early morning fire guts Alan Road warehouses

SIBU: A fire early yesterday gutted two warehouses at Alan Road.

It is believed that the fire started at a warehouse that stored car spare parts and heavy machinery before spreading to the hardware warehouse next door.

The owner of the heavy machinery warehouse who lived in the building with his wife and their five children discovered the fire at around 1am.

Everyone managed to escape to safety and with the help of neighbours they managed to save their new vehicle.

However, the fire quickly spread to the warehouse next door and destroyed all the hardware stored inside.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sibu acting chief Wan Kamarudin Wan Ahmad said a distress call was received at 1.29am and a team of firefighters was dispatched to the scene.

Wan Kamarudin explained the firefighters could only carry out defensive firefighting. The police were also at the scene. As at press time, the cause of the fire and total loss were still undetermined.