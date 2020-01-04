EC: Follow regulations, campaigning ethics in Kimanis by-election

KIMANIS: The Election Commission (EC) has reminded all parties to abide by relevant laws, regulations and ethics throughout the campaigning period ending at 11.59 pm on Jan 17, for the upcoming Kimanis parliamentary by-election in Sabah.

Any campaign activity such as a banquet as well as the presentation of gifts in the form of cash or kind which could influence voters, is an offence under the Election Offences Act 1954, said EC chairman Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun in a statement issued yesterday.

Further, any action or statement which prevents voters from exercising their rights to vote freely, is an offence under the same act, and this includes any act or statement aimed at kindling feelings of dissatisfaction or enmity among races.

He added that threats are offences and this includes the threat of using force or violence against voters or the intent to cause any impairment, damage or loss to befall voters.

The chairman also reminded candidates and political parties not to misuse government assets or the powers of government to secure votes.

“All orders from the authorities, particularly the Election Commission, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the police, must be obeyed,” he said, urging anyone with information about campaign offences which have been committed, to report such matters to the authorities.

In this connection, he said any act involving corrupt practices should be reported to the MACC, while other offences under the Election Offences Act or the Penal Code should be reported to the police.

Azhar also said any form of campaigning or activities aimed at appealing for votes, was prohibited on voting day on Jan 18, and such activities include those undertaken through social media channels.

All political parties are also prohibited from setting up, opening or organising an office on election day. — Bernama