Felcra not authorised to invest in shares — Witness

KUALA LUMPUR: A witness told the Sessions Court here yesterday that Felcra Berhad is not authorised to invest in shares and the matter requires an approval from the Minister of Finance Incorporated (MKD).

Former Felcra Berhad general manager (Investment) Adnan Yusof, 60, said the company’s Board of Directors could not make any decision on the matter without the approval of MKD as any category of stock investment without the approval of MKD as Felcra’s investment is limited top only its core business, which is plantation and manufacturing.

“Domestic investments in excess of RM125 million need the approval of the Board of Directors and verified by the Rural and Regional Development Ministry (then).

“For foreign investment, whether on joint venture or on its own, Felcra needs to get approval from the Finance Ministry,” he added.

Adnan, who is the second prosecution witness, said this when reading out his witness statement during examination-in-chief by deputy public prosecutor from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Mohamad Fadhly Mohd Zamry on the second day of trail of a corruption case involving Kinabatangan Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin and his wife, actress Datin Seri Zizie Ezette A.

Samad, Adnan, who was Felcra Company Secretary from 1998 to 2014, said matters pertaining to authorisation of approval could be referred to a Finance Ministry Letter dated March 18, 2014, with the title “Peningkatan Had Kuasa Lembaga Pengarah Untuk Meluluskan Pelaburan Berkaitan Core Business FELCRA Berhad” (Increase in authority of Board of Directors to approve FELCRA Berhad Core Business-related investments”.

He also confirmed Bung Moktar’s appointment as Felcra Non-Executive Chairman on July 17, 2013.

“His term of service was for three years, from July 17, 2013 to July 16, 2016,” he said, adding that Felcra Berhad chairman is a non-executive post that is appointed by MKD and paid monthly and meeting allowances.

Questioned by Mohamad Fadhly, whether there is a difference between a non-executive chairman and an executive chairman, Adnan said “yes”.

Mohamad Fadhly: Can you explain the difference? To a question by deputy public prosecutor Roslan Mat Nor whether Felcra’s objective, after its incorporation, was to consolidate and rehabilitate idle land, Adnan said “yes”.

Roslan: Can you explain the difference in Felcra before and after its incorporation? Adnan: Prior to its incorporation, Felcra was a government body that was not allowed to engage in business, but after its was incorporated, Felcra could generate its own income and increase productivity, and was no longer a burden to the government.

Roslan: Was the role of the board of directors different after it was incorporated? Adnan: Before it was incorporated, Felcra was answerable to the government and the parliament, but after the incorporation, all become the responsibility of the board of directors On Thursday, before the trial began, Bung Moktar maintained his not guilty plea to three charges of corruption, which were read out to him again.

According to the first charge, Bung Moktar who was at that time the non-executive chairman of Felcra was charged with taking a bribe of RM2.2 million from Public Mutual investment agent Madhi Abdul Hamid, 38, through his wife Zizie Ezette.

He was accused of committing the offence as an inducement to obtain approval from Finance Minister II for Felcra to invest RM150 million in Public Mutual unit trust products.

The offence was allegedly carried out at Taman Melawati branch of Public Bank Berhad at No.

262-265, Jalan Bandar 12, Taman Melawati here between 12.30 pm and 5 pm on June 12 2015.

For the second charge, Bung Moktar was charged with receiving RM262,500 in bribes for himself from the same individual, Madhi through Public Islamic Treasures Growth Fund (PITGF) account number 044797816 registered under Zizie Ezette’s name for the same purpose.

Bung Moktar was accused of obtaining RM337,500 bribe from Public Mutual investment agent, Norhaili Ahmad Mokhtar, 42, via Public Ittikal Sequel Fund (PITSEQ) account number 044797824 registered under Zizie Ezette for the same purpose.

Both offences were allegedly committed at the same location at 12.16 pm and 12.28 pm on June 19 2015 and all charges were made under Subsection 17(a) of the MACC Act and can be sentenced under Section 24 (1) of the same act which provides for a jail term not exceeding 20 years and fine not less than five times of the bribe amount or RM10,000 whichever is higher upon conviction.

Zizie Ezette also pleaded not guilty to the three charges of abetting with her husband on the same matter at the same place, dates and time under Section 28(1) (c ) of the MACC Act and can be punished under Subsection 24 (1) of the same act which carries a prison term of not more than 20 years, and fine not less than five times of the bribe or RM10,000 whichever is higher if found guilty.

The hearing continues before judge Rozina Ayob on Jan 10. — Bernama