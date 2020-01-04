Five detained for illegal hunting in forest reserve

LAHAD DATU: Five men, including four foreigners, were detained by the Sabah Forestry Department Special Force (Protection) while processing illegally hunted animal near the Tabin Wildlife Reserve on Thursday.

Forest Chief Conservator, Datuk Mashor Jaini said all five suspects aged between 20 and 50 were detained during the 12.30am operation which was launched upon receiving a tip-off.

“During the operation, we managed to detain those suspects who were processing the wild animal that was caught through illegal hunting activity.

“All five suspects and the seizure which comprise carcasses of three wild animals and some parts of wild animal that have been chopped were taken to the police station for further investigation,” he said.

Mashor said following information received, one of the suspects, a 27-year-old local man, was the buyer of the items while four of them are the poachers.

He said they also found that they were among the suspects who work in a nearby plantation and received payment for the illegal activity.

The case, he said, had been handed to the Sabah Wildlife Department for further investigation under Wildlife Conservation Enactment 1997.

Mashor also reminded plantation owners to ensure their workers would not get involved in such activity and to increase their security so that the poachers would not use their plantation as a route to hunt in the forest reserve.