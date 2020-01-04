Health officers go extra mile to enforce smoking ban

SARIKEI: Sarikei Health Department is going the extra mile in enforcing the smoking ban at eateries here by offering professional service to help smokers kick the habit.

Sarikei Divisional Health officer, Dr Emmanuel Joseph Fong Tsung, in a statement said that the service by well-trained staff of the Divisional Health Department Clinic was offered free to those who want to quit smoking.

He urged smokers to take advantage of the free service to kick the bad habit for the sake of their own health and that of their families.

Meanwhile, Dr Fong disclosed that all 94 eateries in Julau, Pakan, Bintangor and Sarikei checked during the first two days of the operation had put up the ‘No Smoking’ sign in their premises.

However, notices were issued for offences under section 32B of the Regulations to eight people caught smoking within the restricted areas of the eateries during the operation, he said.

Smoking is not allowed within three metres from the eateries’ premises.

Fong warned that as provided under Regulation 11(1)(d) of control of Tobacco Regulations 2004 (Amendment 2018) those caught smoking in eateries were liable to be compounded the sum of RM250 for first and second offence.

He said that for the first count the compound could be reduced to RM150.00 if paid within one month.

The compound for second offence would be fixed at

RM250 and for the third and subsequent offences the compound would be increased to RM350, he added.

Stringent action was aimed at ensuring the health of the public, particularly the young and elderly, he explained.