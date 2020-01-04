Institut Sinaran developing programs towards IR4.0

KOTA KINABALU: For the last 32 years, Institut Sinaran has strived to nurture young minds by providing internationally recognised and holistic education.

To date, Institut Sinaran has produced approximately 12,031 Cambridge GCE A-level students and some have put the institute on the world map by being top achievers.

Moreover, Institut Sinaran’s homegrown Diploma in Commerce recognised by 49 universities worldwide, has established a network of more than 400 alumni.

The institute’s strengths in providing few-focused programmes with quality results have led them to attain five-star rating by the Malaysian Quality Evaluation System for Private Colleges (MyQuest) for 2016/2017.

In other words, Institut Sinaran is an institute by name but a College by standard, achievement and recognition.

A homegrown Diploma in Accounting programme was introduced as more accountants are needed for Malaysia to achieve Vision 2020.

In addition, the Certified Accounting Technician programme and ACCA Strategic Professional modular delivery were made available in March and August respectively.

The accounting software, SQL was also introduced to complement the two accounting programmes, This is to equip accounting students for the computerised system world in the near future.

Institut Sinaran has also taken the lead to become the first provider for the Registered Financial Planner programme in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

In addition, two new diplomas will be introduced by 2020, which are the Diploma in Marketing and Diploma in Service Management with emphasis and focus on digital literacy.

University Teknologi Petronas (UPM) has also recently shortlisted Institut Sinaran to collaborate, especially in the area of Academic, Research, Student Recruitment and Development.

The Industrial Revolution 4.0 (IR 4.0) has given a new impetus to educational transformation. In recent years, education experts recognise the profound impact that a myriad of technological innovations in ICT is having on education.

Institut Sinaran is vigilant towards these environment changes. Therefore, the institute is adapting and developing its programmes towards IR4.0.

Institut Sinaran’s faculty will impart the necessary knowledge to the students to enhance their employability. It is therefore the institute’s ultimate aim not only to educate its students but also to develop them to become future skilled and talented employees in their chosen field.

In addition, Institut Sinaran lecturers are fully committed to teaching while seeking to convey their insights, understanding and expertise as effectively and clearly as possible.

Apart from encouraging creativity and academic excellence, the institute’s lecturers also care about their students’ personal growth.

For more information regarding Institut Sinaran’s programmes, call 088-492924/5, visit the campus at Km 10, Jalan Tuaran Bypass or website at www.institut-sinaran.edu.my.