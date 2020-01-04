Jan 16 hearing for Seremban Jaya rep’s LTTE case bail application

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here yesterday set Jan 16 for hearing the bail application of Seremban Jaya state assemblyman P.

Gunasekaren on a charge of supporting the LTTE in October last year.

Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin fixed the date after Gunasekaren’s lawyer Harshan Zamani told the court that his client had filed the application on Dec 26 last year.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohd Izhanudin Alias told reporters the prosecution would file its affidavit in reply on Jan 10.

The Sessions Court had earlier allowed Gunasekaren’s case to be transferred to the High Court after the prosecution said it had obtained permission from the Attorney-General’s Chambers to move the case.

On Dec 18 last year, Gunasekaren pleaded not guilty in the High Court to the charge of supporting the LTTE terrorist group by using the Facebook application under the name of “Dap Guna Palanisamy” at the office of E8 (M) Counter Terrorism investigating officer, Bukit Aman Special Branch, here at about 2pm on Oct 7 last year.

He was charged under Section 130J (1)(a) of the Penal Code, which provides for a life jail term or maximum of 30 years or fine, and forfeiture of any assets used or intended to be used in committing the offence, upon conviction. — Bernama