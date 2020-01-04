JKKKs to meet at least six times a year, says Uggah

KUCHING: Village security and development committees (JKKK) in the state are expected to hold at least six meetings per year beginning this year, says Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He added that beginning this year, secretaries of all JKKK would be paid a monthly allowance of RM300.

Each of the 15 JKKK committee members would be paid an allowance of RM50 per meeting where refreshment costing RM100 would also be provided, he explained.

Uggah, who is also Agriculture Modernisation, Native Land and Regional Development Minister, said that during such meetings, they should focus on matters aimed at improving the people’s welfare and well-being.

“For instance, there are many activities and programmes in the agriculture sector now which are relevant in your environment.

“Explore and exploit such opportunities to generate income,” he said before presenting development grants totalling RM240,000 to 22 groups and surau committees here Friday.

Uggah added that the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has allocated a sum of RM100 million to strengthen the JKKK institution.

“This indicates that state government appreciates and fully supports the important roles they play,” he said.