Kho questions appointment of non-Sarawakian as Unimas chairman

KUCHING: Putrajaya has been asked to explain why a West Malaysian has been appointed as the chairman of Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) when “Sarawak is not without talent”.

Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) Women chief Kho Teck Wan said the chairmanship of Unimas had been held by a Sarawakian in the past.

“The federal government’s appointment of the first ever non-Sarawakian to be the board chairman of Unimas has caught Sarawak by surprise.

“Prior to this, all previous appointments had been filled by Sarawakians after consultation with the Sarawak government,” she said in a statement today.

Kho also demanded that the federal government explain the reason behind the replacement.

“It is important for the federal government to understand that Sarawakians are still looking to regain our autonomy accordingly to MA63 and many are feeling disturbed by the various ‘conflicting stunts’ against Sarawak made by PH and DAP.

“For example, one month after the PH government took over Putrajaya, Petronas filed a legal challenge against the Sarawak government over the right to regulate oil and gas upstream activity in Sarawak.

“Soon after, the federal government announced that the Office of the Registrar of Borneo High Court will be moved from Kuching, Sarawak to Kota Kinabalu, Sabah without the consultation of the Sarawak state government,” she recalled.

In the case of Unimas chairmanship, she said it had been the tradition where a Sarawakian leader would be made the board chairman of the university.

The first chairman of Unimas was Tan Sri Bujang Nor, who was the board member of many corporate companies and Sarawak’s state finance secretary before being appointed as the board chairman of Unimas, she pointed out.

“The second chairman of Unimas Dr Hatta Solhi was Yayasan Sarawak’s deputy chairman and the director of Malaysia Centre for Development Studies in the Prime Minister Office Sarawak Branch prior to his appointment as chairman of Unimas.

“The third chairman of Unimas Tan Sri Sulong Matjeraie was a retired Federal Court judge before his appointment as the chairman of Unimas,” she added.

Kho noted that the newly-appointed chairman Tan Sri Kamal Mat Salih will be the first non-Sarawakian board chairman for Unimas.

He was Wangsa Maju MP before being appointed as the president of International Medical University, a private university in Kuala Lumpur.